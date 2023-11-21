Ligoniel woman wins special Families First award

A NORTH Belfast woman has been recognised with a special Families First Award.

Sharon Stitt has been a well-known community activist in the Ligoniel area for over thirty years, supporting a number of charitiies including PIPS and the Search and Rescue Service.

Sharon won a special award in Families First;s Healthcare Heroes Awards at a ceremony held on Saturday night at the Titanic Building in Belfast.

"I am buzzing," said Sharon.

"I couldn't do it with out the community and my family support. I would give anything to have my mum and dad with me but I know they will be looking down on me.

"I want to thank everyone for their support."