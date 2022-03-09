Ligoniel youth campus plans remain on schedule

LOCAL politicians have welcomed assurances from the Education Authority on the delivery of a planned youth campus in the Ligoniel area of North Belfast.

With a growing population, local political representatives have bemoaned a lack of facilities for young people and recently proposed a youth campus on the former Education Authority (EA) site on Squire's Hill.

The redevelopment existing Mountainhill Youth Centre in Ligoniel would be included in wider plans for a bigger youth campus.

This week, North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín received a letter from the EA, confirming that the project was still on track.

An EA spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the capital development of Mountainhill Youth Centre ranks highly within Education Authority capital works scheme five year plan 2021-2026.

"Planning work has already began on this scheme however I have been advised by Planning and Estates that a definitive date for commencement of work cannnot be given at this time.

"In the most recent issue, it is recognised that the demographics within Ligoniel Ward have increased over recent years, which in turn has adjusted capital development plans.

"The new site and new building will be a significant investment to Youth Service capital in the Ligoniel area.

"This will serve to future proof and prioritise the needs of children and young people to be the best that they can be."

Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “I had written to the Education Authority seeking assurances on the future delivery of the proposed Ligoniel youth campus and am pleased to say that I have received confirmation that this fantastic project remains on schedule.

“Concerns arose due to recent announcements of budget cuts in the city by the Education Authority for other projects.

“The Ligoniel youth campus is a key project for the rapidly growing youth population of this area and will deliver state-of-the-art facilities including a new youth centre and pitches on the current Education Authority site beside Ligoniel Primary School.

“Clearly we all have work to do to deliver this facility and it is good news that this plan remains on target.

“As increasing numbers of families choose to make Ligoniel their home it is essential that amenities for young people in particular keep pace with the changing demographics of the area."

WELCOME: Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín and Councillor Ryan Murphy

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy added: “There is always competition for available land to deliver vital needs such as homes, facilities and employment and securing this Education Authority site for the youth campus was a key priority for the community.

“Hurdles will arise as is always the case in large public investments like this, however we are fully committed to working with community and statutory partners in overcoming any obstacle that we encounter.

“This project when delivered will be absolutely transformative for the young people of Ligoniel and I’m confident that with our determination, imagination and commitment this community will see this project through to the finish.”