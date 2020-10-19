Line of Duty filming on Cavehill Road

LINE OF DUTY: Martin Compston (Sergeant Steve Arnott) and Shalom Brune-Franklin on the Cavehill Road on Monday morning Thomas McMullan (Belfast Media)

RESIDENTS on the Cavehill Road had their street turned into a live television set on Monday for the latest filming of the hit BBC One series Line of Duty.

Filming for the eagerly anticipated award-winning sixth series began last month with the cast and crew spotted in the Beechmount area of West Belfast. Shooting the new series had originally started back in February but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Vicky McClure (37), who plays Detective Inspector Kate Flemming was spotted wearing a police vest as she strolled down the street. She was also wearing a khaki coat, which was teamed with a pair of black skinny jeans and leather boots.

In contrast, Martin Compston, who plays Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott was dressed to impress in a navy suit and pale blue shirt.

The two stars were surrounded by crew members as they took direction ahead of shooting scenes for the new series of the drama.

As the rain started, Kelly Macdonald, who is making her first Line Of Duty appearance in series six as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, sheltered with an umbrella.