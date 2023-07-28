Excitement as Lisburn Féile to take place this weekend

LAUNCH: Lisburn Féile will see an action-packed weekend of events

A PLETHORA of events will take place this weekend in what promises to be a wonderful Lisburn Féile 2023.

Launched on Thursday night at one of Lisburn’s most iconic buildings, The Hilden Brewery, events will take place across the city this weekend.

On Friday night, one of the flagship events, a panel discussion 'We Were Once Enemies’, will be chaired by Belfast Telegraph security correspondent, Allison Morris. This will be a thought-provoking debate with ex-republican, loyalist, police and British Army participants relaying their thoughts and talking about future aspirations. A member from the victims community will also be present.

On Saturday, the Féile Trad Trail will take place with musicians popping up in unsuspecting areas within the wider Lisburn area.

Great evening at the launch of @lisburnfeile in the @hildenbrewery .



Lisburn Féile kicks off its week of events tomorrow.



All welcome!



Looking forward to the Funday at Wallace Park from 12pm-3pm tomorrow!#féileliosnagcearrbhach #lisburnféile pic.twitter.com/mZ0jrKWccc — Cllr Paul Burke (@PaulBurkeSF) July 27, 2023

The Lisburn Féile Football Tournament will be co-hosted by Lisburn Youth FC, GAA Go Games and Social Hurling and Naomh Pádraig CLG – as well as a ‘Celebration of Dance’ incorporating local Highland and Irish Dancers.

Saturday evening sees the Big Dam Bat Walk where specialists will bring participants around Duncan’s Dam exploring the bat activity in and around the park. Finishing off the night with a Trad/Folk and ‘open mic’ session with the brilliant Hot Whiskeys in the Hibs Social Club.

On Sunday morning Debbie ‘Doolittle’ and Aidan Creen will explore Duncan’s Dam with a bird ringing exercise and wildlife walk, which is absolutely not to be missed for all wildlife enthusiasts.

Also after great demand Lisburn Féile will host two United Irishmen Walk and Talk Tours with renowned local historian Stephen McCracken who coincidentally is a direct descendent of United Irishman Henry Joy McCracken and social activist and abolitionist Mary Anne McCracken.

Gerry McClory, Chair of Lisburn Féile, said: "It is an honour to launch Lisburn Féile/Féile Lios na gCearrbhach’s progamme of events.

"Our programme is crammed with wonderful events to suit all ages. Lisburn Féile is open to all. We welcome everyone to all of our events this weekend.”

For a full programme of events, check out the Lisburn Féile Facebook page here.