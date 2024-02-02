Disruption looms as weekend roadworks start on busy stretch of Lisburn Road

HOLD-UPS: The resurfacing work on this stretch of the Lisburn Road is expected to last for five Sundays

A SECTION of a busy South Belfast road will be closed for five consecutive Sundays while a resurfacing scheme takes place.

The Department for Infrastructure said work between Cranmore Gardens and Kingsbridge Hospital will begin this Sunday (February 4).

The work is expected to be completed in March with Sunday closures between the hours of 5am and 6pm.

Overnight road closures will also be required from Monday, February 12 until Friday, February 16 between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

During periods of road closure diversions will operate via Tates Avenue, Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane.

The Department says the scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the footways and carriageway on this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses, traffic and pedestrians.

Reconstruction of the footways along this section of the Lisburn Road has been ongoing; however, given the challenges faced on the busy key arterial route, which includes residential properties and commercial premises, the Department took the decision to delay the road resurfacing until now.

The Department says it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, although road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The length of the work will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and also favourable weather conditions.