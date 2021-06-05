Lisnasharragh leisure centre to get Belfast Bikes dock

BELFAST City Council have agreed to install a new Belfast Bikes station at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre after cross-party lobbying from the DUP, Green Party, SDLP and Alliance.



The station forms one of four new docks that are set to be installed across the city, bringing the number of stations to over 50.



Welcoming the news, Alliance Councillor Michael Long said: “For far too long Lisnasharragh has lost out on the provision of Belfast Bikes, which Alliance has backed from the beginning.



“We have campaigned for new stations to link the Ormeau Road stations to the Comber and Connswater Greenways, with his new location at the leisure centre on Montgomery Road helping to kick-start this process.”

As part of the BCC's expansion of cycling infrastructure, a new Belfast Bikes station will be at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre by autumn.



I want to thank the other 5 Lisnasharragh councillors for our collective work in securing this. Pragmatic political delivering for residents. pic.twitter.com/A1P5At6R3u — Cllr Brian Smyth (@Briansmyth99) June 1, 2021

Taking to twitter, SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite added: “It’s unconventional, we know, but despite all the issues we disagree on, the Lisnasharragh Councillors will continue to work together for positive investment in our local community.



“We’re all delighted to see a new Belfast Bikes station coming to the Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre.”