Sightings of once rare egret is a good sign for the Bog Meadows

THE sight of a once-rare egret bird in the Bog Meadows has been welcomed by local environmentalists.

The egret is a small, white heron that feeds on small fish and crustaceans. They have black legs and yellow feet, as well as a black bill and long plumes on its head and neck during the breeding season.

Once a very rare visitor from the Mediterranean, egrets are now a common sight around the coasts of southern England and Wales as they expand their range, possibly due to increasing temperatures caused by climate change.

Following recent sightings in the Bog Meadows, Andy Crory, Nature Reserve Manager at Ulster Wildlife, said it is a "good sign" to see the little egrets locally.

"Years ago, you wouldn’t have seen them at all," he explained.

Cleaning the river in the rain yesterday may have been hard work but we did get rewarded with a visit from this beautiful Little Egret.@FailteFeirste @TNLComFundNI pic.twitter.com/KZxUKEzNTn — Bog Meadows Nature Reserve (@BogMeadowsNR) March 16, 2023

"They would have been an extremely rare bird. Climate change has sort of changed that with migration.

"They are very prominent around coastal areas.

"I would say they are still unusual to see in a way because many people wouldn’t expect to see them.

"They are quite a striking bird, especially with their bright yellow feet.

"During breeding, they grow extra big feathers around the back of their head. There was a big fashion trend for women to wear hats with a feather and there were loads of egrets being killed.

"It is encouraging to see them in the Bog Meadows and is the sort of thing you want to see more of.

"They are breeding in Northern Ireland. If you spot one in the trees, they are likely breeding.

"Despite being more common than before, if you went to Bog Meadows, there is no guarantee of seeing one.

"But it is a very good sign to see them."