LIVE IN CONCERT: From their Ligoniel living room to your lockdown home: Summer Fly live tonight 7pm

Ligoniel trio Summer Fly will launch the first BelfastMedia.com quarantine concert tonight (Sunday) at 7pm when they perform live from their living room to yours.

Joey McGuigan and Karen Richardson with daughter Laura McGuigan are favourites with club and pub-goers across Belfast but once the coronavirus crisis restrictions were introduced they had to cancel all appearances.

Now the family plan to bring their gig of country favourites, seventies hits and ballroom ballads to their fans via the Andersonstown News Facebook page from 7pm tonight.

“We have been missing our live audiences but the beat must go on and this is our way of bringing some cheer into the community at what I know is a very tough time for many people,” said Joey.

Tune in to beat the lockdown blues!