'Lives saved' after Belfast drugs seizure worth £450,000

OFF THE STREETS: The drugs which were seized on Thursday

POLICE has seized suspected Class C controlled drugs and medication with a potential street value of £450,000 after homes were searched in North and East Belfast over the past 24 hours.

Searches were conducted at four separate addresses on Thursday. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is being interviewed by detectives in relation to a substantial seizure.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “A large quantity of these drugs appear to have been imported from outside the EU and bear all the hallmarks of being counterfeit and as such are not licenced for human consumption in the UK or EU. The majority are labelled as 300mg Pregabalin which is a strong dose.

“However their exact content may not be what is described on the packaging. If you purchase and consume these drugs not only are you funding organised criminal gangs activities, you are effectively playing Russian roulette with your own life.

“Sadly in recent times a number of people have lost their lives to consumption of medication similar to this or mixing with other medications. Drug dealers do not care about people’s lives, they just want easy cash.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland, working closely with other Organised Crime Task Force partners are committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets. I have no doubt lives will have been saved through the removal of these particular drugs.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."