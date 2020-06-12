LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Belfast Paints make decorating easy

With most of us confined to our homes there has arguably never been a better time to get stuck into some DIY and, luckily, Belfast Paints are on hand to help.

The Boucher Road store is continuing to provide a full range of products for indoor and outdoor use, including the freshest new interior colours, weather-resistant stains, tools and accessories.

As stockists of Fleetwood products, superior quality paints and products using leading edge technology are always guaranteed at Belfast Paints. When it comes to that all-important finish, your mind will be at ease.

Whether you’re painting for the first time, a tradesperson or otherwise, the expert staff in store are on hand for all your decorating advice. From guidance on colours, treatments, and regular how-to, Belfast Paints are there to help.

If you can’t find the colour you want, Belfast Paints can create it for you by mixing it on demand. If you’ve found a colour elsewhere, they can recreate it with better quality and value.

With a splash of colour from Belfast Paints you can turn any decorating job into a true labour of love.

Belfast Paints opens 7.30am–4.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am–1pm on Saturdays.

You can call into Belfast Paints at Unit 15 Boucher Road or visit their site online. Up-to-date information on offers is available from their busy Facebook page..

Belfast Paints Store Location Searching for that perfect colour? Call in to our brand 𝗡𝗘𝗪 store located conveniently on the Boucher Road and explore our wide range of Fleetwood stock today!Our staff our carry years of experience and knowledge on all things paint, giving you quality assistance and advice 👨‍🎨Find your perfect colour in store today.📍 Unit 15/16 Boucher Road, Belfast, BT12 6HH Posted by Belfast Paints on Sunday, 2 February 2020

Alternatively, you can call Belfast Paints on 028 9066 3300.