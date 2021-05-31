Councillor welcomes the birth of seven cygnets at Springfield Dam

BIRTH: The birth of the cygnets at Springfield Dam is a testament to the hard work of the local community

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has said she is delighted with the recent births of seven cygnets at the Springfield Dam, bringing new life to this much-improved community facility.

Welcoming the birth, the councillor for Court Ward said: “I’m thrilled that seven young swans have recently been born in the Springfield Dam. It is a magnificent sight and a beautiful addition to the surroundings.

“It’s great to see wildlife making the dam their home and hopefully they will give great pleasure to local people for years to come.

“Local people have worked hard with the support of Belfast City Council, the Department for Communities and EU peace funds to bring this much-improved facility back to community use after years of neglect.

“The birth of these seven swans at the dam is testament that hard work is now beginning to pay off," she continued.

Giving advice on what to feed the cygnets, Cllr Canavan added: “Everyone and especially children love to see the swans.

“However, I would urge local people visiting the dam to follow advice on feeding the swans.

“Foodstuffs such as sweetcorn, porridge oats, crumbled biscuits and defrosted frozen peas as well as bird seeds are a suitable alternative to bread which doesn’t provide all the nutrients they need.”