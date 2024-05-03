Marathon challenge to raise money for Oscar Knox Foundation

MARATHON WALK: The '50 to 50' walk and talk group who will be taking part in the challenge

A LOCAL walk and talk group will hit the Belfast Marathon trail this Sunday to raise money in memory of North Belfast boy Oscar Knox.

Oscar, from Mallusk, was just five when he lost his battle with neuroblastoma in May 2014, after two years of extensive treatment in Belfast, London and Philadelphia.

Ever since, the Oscar Knox Foundation, which was set up by his parents Stephen and Leona, has been raising money for neuroblastoma research.

On Sunday, the '50 to 50' walk and talk group will complete an eight-mile stretch of the marathon to raise money for the Oscar Knox Foundation, starting at 9am at Stormont and finishing at Ormeau Park. They have been kindly sponsored by Sean Loughran of Big L's competitions who has donated £300.

The '50 to 50' group are also planning a 10K West Belfast Walk of Hope in September for West Wellbeing and Foodstock.

"It is testing times ahead for the West Belfast community and these charities will need all the help they can get this winter," explained Gerard Mulhern from the group.

"The plan is to hit the pavements in September to platform and raise much-needed money for the charities and already SAG Credit Union and Four Gears have signed up as sponsors."