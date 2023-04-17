Lord Mayor announces City Hall family fun day

SOMETHING FOR ALL: Lord Mayor Tina Black with children and carnival performers

LORD Mayor Tina Black has announced the grounds of City Hall will be open for a free family fun day on April 22 to celebrate her year as First Citizen.

The event will be held on the lawns of City Hall from midday to 5pm. Activities on the day will include arts and crafts, live music, dance, street theatre and much more.

Live music will feature a childrens céilí, Dhol drummers as well as local bands from across the globe including countries such as Afghanistan, DR Congo, Iran, Somalia as well as performance from the South Asian Dance Academy.

Speaking about the festivities Lord Mayor Tina Black said: “My Lord Mayor’s Day celebrations will give everyone an opportunity to come into the city centre and enjoy an action-packed afternoon of free and exciting activities.

“The theme for my year in office has been ‘Celebrating Belfast’ and I have experienced first-hand the amazing work of people from all walks of life to support each other, their communities and the wider city in these current tough times.

“I’ve been so impressed with so many of the groups and organisations I’ve met that I’ve invited many to them to join me at my event to help showcase the huge variety of talent our vibrant, multi-cultural city has to offer.”

Visitors and families can also look forward to an aerial circus show, comedy and old-style carnival games. For young people there will also be sporting opportunities and arts and crafts workshops as well as a drop-in circus and creative writing workshops.

There will be games and activities for older visitors as part of the Council’s Age-Friendly Belfast programme.

Entry to the Lord Mayor’s Day event is free and is on a first-come, first-served basis.