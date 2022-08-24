Belfast reception for victorious Antrim camógs – after DUP Causeway snub

A RECEPTION is being planned to honour the Antrim’s camógs after their victory over Armagh in the Premier Junior Camogie Final.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Sinn Féin’s Tina Black will host a reception at Belfast City Hall to celebrate the brilliant win for the county.

Lord Mayor Black will be hosting the reception after it was revealed the DUP Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace refused to recognise their sporting success, even though many of the Saffron players hail from the north of the county.

Attending the ceremony will be the top players from the county who gave it their all against Armagh including star players such as Dervla Cosgrove who scored a hat-trick in less than two minutes in the game which saw them beat the Orchard County 5-5 to 0-14.

Mayor Black said: “I am delighted to extend an invitation to the Antrim camógs to Belfast City Hall following their recent all-Ireland title win.

"This is a huge sporting achievement for the county and I am extremely proud of the effort these girls put in to bring the All-Ireland Junior Championship trophy to Antrim.

"It’s important that we not only celebrate and recognise this success, but also promote the physical and mental benefits of sport and the contribution of Antrim GAA to the life of this city.”