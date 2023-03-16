West Belfast organisations benefit from Lottery funding

COLIN Men's Shed have received £10,000 funding from National Lottery.



Umberto Scappaticci, manager of Colin’s Men’s Shed, said he is “delighted to have the funding", adding that "it helps us massively for buying equipment for the centre and starting new projects".



Colin’s Men Shed is a community staple in the area for helping older and some younger men with socialising and hobbies.



Umberto said: “The funding has allowed us to start up ukulele lessons and art projects for the members of our group”.



Clonard Monastery Youth Centre, Black Mountain Shared Space and St James’ Community Farm are amongst a host of others that have also been selected for the funding.



Clonard Monastery Youth Centre plan to utilise a £10,000 grant to provide refreshments and activities for young people, including activities such as go-karting and a residential for its youth committee. They plan to improve the wellbeing of the area, and the project will aim to tackle anti-social behaviour.



With the help of a £10,000 funding, Black Mountain Shared Space is able to host residents and organisations from the Upper Springfield and Upper Shankill interface area. The project will offer mentoring and training in building strong relationships.



St James' Community Farm will add solar panels to its roof in an effort to save money on electricity and improve its sustainability. They will be able to collaborate with more locals and community organisations as a result of the £10,000 grant from the Lottery.



Glencolin Residents' Association will benefit from £10,000 funding in order to improve the wellbeing of those affected by the cost of living crisis. The project will include workshops on topics like suicide prevention, mentoring, family support, and welfare guidance.



Eimear’s Wish has also been announced as a recipient of a £10,000 grant to raise awareness of stem cell donation which can save lives. The project will buy promotional materials, train volunteers and modernise their mobile stem cell hub.



Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich will be using £7,958 to renovate their new premises to provide a “comfortable, bright and inspiring setting for everyone using the centre”, including both students and apprentices studying at Gaelchursai.