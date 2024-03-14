Colour and craic at Lower Ormeau Spring Festival this Saturday

OFFICIAL UNVEILING: The new mural by street artist, Dan Kitchener, 'DANK' will be launched as part of the Lower Ormeau Traders' Association Spring Festival

A VIBRANT Spring Festival will take place in the Lower Ormeau area of South Belfast this weekend.

The festival, which will include family fun activities, music, entertainment and a fantastic artisan market will take place on Saturday from 12-3pm.

The event will host the launch of the iconic Dan Kitchner mural at the side of University Street which has sparked a wide interest locally and nationally this week.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy will be attending the festival to launch the mural.

Lower Ormeau Traders' Association Chairperson Andrea Foye said “This event will be the second animation of Lower Ormeau which is incredibly exciting. The mural is the culmination of just under a year's worth of planning and development by the association to bring colour and greenery to the area and make it a destination to shop, work and live”

Local businesses are passionate about developing the frontage of the road and we have really seen a lift in this work with this absolutely iconic art piece. We hope to welcome many new and old shoppers to the area on Saturday the 16th March to see the improvements we have made and enjoy our first ever Spring Festival”

Local community organisation Lower Ormeau Residents' Action Group (LORAG) have been involved in bringing traders together,

Natasha Brennan said: “There is a great will with local businesses to co create this vibrant vision for our area, in partnership with the community local business are putting a massive effort into developing the main road footprint with a variety of planters, clean-up and new ideas.

"The Spring Festival is a really exciting event that puts local business at the heart of the community, all activities are free and open to all.

"We have a wide range to suit the young to old along our festive trail. I would encourage everyone to get the family or friends together, call by for a coffee, some food in our many lovely establishments, check out the market and support our local businesses.”