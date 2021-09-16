Go ahead given for greenway at Mackie's site – campaigners say it will scupper plans for homes

Belfast City Council has given the go-ahead for a community greenway on the former Mackie's site, which campaigners say will prevent the development of social homes.

The 25-acre site is owned by the Department for Communities (DfC) and is located in West Belfast, the area of highest social housing demand in the North of Ireland.

On Tuesday night, the Council's planning committee approved the use of the Mackie's site as part of the £5.1million Forth Meadow Greenway, a 12 kilometre route connecting parks and open spaces from North and West Belfast.

A People Before Profit proposal to defer a decision on the plan – in line with a request from housing campaigners – was defeated by votes from Sinn Féin, the DUP, and PUP.

In representations to the committee, human rights organisation Participation and the Practice of Rights (PPR), said the plan will scupper the site for any other use.

PPR had previously sought legal advice over the plan, which they say breaches the council's own planning policy set out in its Belfast Urban Area Plan (BUAP) and in its draft Belfast Metropolitan Plan (BMAP).

Both plans zone the Mackie's site for economic development purposes, which would allow for the building of social homes.

Addressing Tuesday's committee meeting, PPR Director Chloë Trew said the greenway would "create a barrier between communities rather than create connectivity".

“It risks sterilising this piece of land for any other type of use, whereas what we see is the potential for thousands of homes to support people in this area," she said.

"We need to really look seriously at this site – when we look at the size compared to other sites in Belfast it dwarfs other potential opportunities in other areas. We need to see a holistic vision for the whole of Mackie's site.”

PPR Organiser, Marissa McMahon, told the committee that there are 805 homeless children living in the areas surrounding the Mackie's site, and asked councillors to defer their decision to allow for representations from external legal and planning experts.

"I don’t need to tell councillors here this evening, a third of whom represent various constituencies throughout West Belfast, that it has the highest need in terms of homes in these six counties,” she said.

“I don’t need to tell anybody on this (committee meeting) tonight the absolute size of Mackie’s, the potential that it could have to have an impact on these young people’s lives in various ways."

DUP Councillor Dean McCullough questioned the grounds for delaying a decision, which he said had to be made on the basis of "legalities".

“I think it’s fair to say I’m alive, and I know the rest of us are alive to the issues of homelessness and the housing crisis that we have right across the city, and right across Northern Ireland, but we have to base this decision on planning grounds," he said.

PUP Councillor Billy Hutchinson expressed sympathy with housing campaigners, but said the committee “can’t delay things”.

"From my point of view we’ve only one application in front of us, and I think we need to make a decision on that application,” he said.

“We are short of time here. It is a peace application, and we need to be getting on it unless people can tell me there is (another) application in the system."

A council officer told the committee that it "needs to make a decision" on the plan for the greenway, which he said was “complementary” for employment use, including the potential provision of housing.

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins proposed deferring a decision on the greenway.

He said the Mackie's site “should and could include both housing and green space”, but that the current plan would entail "building over the specific land that was earmarked for housing."

The proposal to defer the decision was supported by People Before Profit, Greens, Alliance and SDLP, but was defeated by votes from Sinn Féin, the DUP, and PUP.