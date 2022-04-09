Hazelwood Principal Máire receives honorary degree

THE Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College in North Belfast has received an Honorary Degree from Ulster University for ‘Services to Education’.

Máire Thompson received her degree from the new Chancellor of Ulster University, Dr Colin Davidson, at a ceremony this week.

Máire has been involved in education for twenty-four years and is currently in her ninth year as Principal, having been named the ‘UK Principal of the Year’ in 2017.

Máire led Hazelwood Integrated College to be shortlisted in 2019/2020 and 2020/ 2021 for the ‘UK School of the Year’.

Prior to her current headship, Máire was Principal of Malone Integrated College. Both schools that Máire has led have won the ‘Derrytrasna Award’ for Outstanding Pastoral Care.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Máire said: "It has been a privilege to work with the wonderful students, staff, families and the greater community at both Malone College and Hazelwood Integrated College.

"I was delighted that past pupils Ryan Bloomer and Kyle Scott joined me at the ceremony. It was also a very proud moment for my family.

"My husband Kieran and children Gabrielle and Harry also attended.The ceremony provided me with the opportunity to thank the many family friends, educationalists, sporting teammates, colleagues, and mentors who have helped me on my journey of life.

"My late father Harry left school at 14 and believed in the power of education to change lives. It was lovely to be able to pay tribute to him also."