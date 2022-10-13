Major employers at massive jobs fair in Saint Comgall’s today

SOME of Belfast’s largest employers are coming together today, Thursday, during a massive jobs fair in West Belfast.

Organised by Belfast Media Group, the employment fair will take place at the new St Comgall’s complex on Divis Street and is open to all, whether you are looking for a new job or a change of career. Hundreds of jobs are on offer on the day with many employers looking to fill roles. Among those who will be manning stalls at St Comgall’s will be Belfast International Airport, Huhtanmaki, NI Fire & Rescue Service, Translink, Hastings Hotels, Moy Park, Boots, Connected Health and Macklin Care Homes.

Huhtamaki’s General Manager, Patricia Lavery, said: “In line with the Huhtamaki 2030 strategy, we are seeking to recruit several new roles to support our continued growth and feed into our high performing culture.”

The event runs from 1-6pm.

For more details see our special supplement in today’s paper on pages 37-52.