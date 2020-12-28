Minister Mallon hails completion of major road and rail works at Blacks Road

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced the opening of a major road and footway scheme at Blacks Road.



This £1.7million scheme, between the M1 overbridge at Junction 3 and Old Golf Course Road, included the widening of Blacks Road and Old Golf Course Road to provide two new left-turning lanes onto Old Golf Course Road and a new foot and cycle bridge over the Belfast to Dublin railway.



Announcing completion of the scheme, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This major project will help reduce congestion at peak hours and provide a real improvement to journey times for those leaving the M1 Motorway at Junction 3 and travelling towards Dunmurry and Lisburn.



“I am delighted that a new upgraded foot and cycle bridge which spans the Belfast to Dublin rail line was incorporated into the project. This will provide a much improved, safer link for locals and commuters who wish to walk, wheel and cycle in the area, or connect to the Blacks Road Park & Ride or Dunmurry railway halt.



“Delivering extensive improvements to roads infrastructure involves the cooperation and understanding of the local community.



“I acknowledge the impact that this scheme has had on local residents and commuters and I thank all those impacted for their continued patience and support during the works. I am sure they will join me now in recognising the significant improvement this scheme makes to their journeys.”



The pathway between Dunmurry train halt and Blacks Road which was closed for the duration of the works for public safety reasons is also fully reopened.