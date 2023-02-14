Major upgrade of Sally Gardens play park to get under way

EXCITING plans for an extensive upgrade to a play park in Poleglass have been welcomed.

The park at Sally Gardens is set to undergo a major upgrade at the end of February and will close for a period of four weeks as refurbishments are carried out.

Repair work will be carried out in addition to new equipment being installed in the park. New additions to the park will include a junior multi unit, inclusive roundabout and hip hop rotator, while many items will be repaired and replaced, including the cradle swings and overhead rotator.

The park is set to reopen at the beginning of April, just in time to usher in the warmer, longer days.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhín McCann said the new park will be a “great asset for the community".

“It’s fantastic to see that work will begin at Sally Gardens at the end of this month," he said. "This is something that the Sinn Féin team in Colin had identified as a core need and we’re now delighted to see that it’s come to fruition.

VISION: The plans for the upgrade at Sally Gardens playground

“This will be a great asset for the community and will also complement the new gym at Sally Gardens which construction work is under way on. It is another example of how Sinn Féin are delivering.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Sally Gardens playground will close at the end of February for four weeks to undergo refurbishment as part of the £580k Playground Improvement Programme 2023. Existing playground equipment will undergo repair work and new equipment will be added to the site, including a junior multi-unit and inclusive roundabout.”