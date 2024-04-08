Green Party's Mal O'Hara elected Senator at Leinster House

THE Green Party's Mal O’Hara has become the newest member of the Seanad in Dublin.

The North Belfast man is leader of the Green Party in the North and a former member of Belfast City Council where he was a strong voice for the environment, communities and LGBTQ+ rights.

The former St Malachy's College pupil was accompanied by his husband and family members, friends and Green Party TDs and Ministers as he was elected to the upper house on Monday afternoon

Mal replaces former Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, who stepped down last December due to health reasons. He was elected unopposed.

Speaking at Leinster House, Senator O’Hara said: “I am honoured and humbled to become a senator today.

"I am proud to make history as the first Northern Green to take a seat in Seanad Éireann. It is vital that there is Northern representation, and I am pleased that all parties recognised that need for representation and did not contest me.

"I am a former city councillor, a former Harbour Commissioner, and a former board member of two mental health charities. My two decades in the community and voluntary sector along with a life-long commitment as an activist, means I can represent all traditions from Northern Ireland as a fair arbiter.

"I look forward to joining a strong Green team in the Oireachtas and working with colleagues in Government and cross-party to continue to fight for social and environmental justice.”

Senator O’Hara was welcomed by Senator Roisin Garvey, leader of the Green Party in the Seanad.

“As an all-Ireland party, it is great to have a strong voice from Belfast with vast experience in the community sector join our Green team in the Seanad," she added.