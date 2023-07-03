MÁLA POIST: What's all the fuss about integrated education?

ONCE again Jude Collins has provoked rational discussion. I’ve long thought 'integrated schools' an anomaly – with regards to religion I mean. Who really cares?

I’m referring, in this instance, specifically to secondary schools. For me religion isn’t the problem. Being educated as a Catholic in West Belfast for me, meant less choice and fewer real educational opportunities. In other words second best. I’m not aware of any member of staff who sent their own child to the school.

Would being educated with children of other faiths have made a difference? Yes, only if the other school was better.

Belfast has an amazing selection of schools which should be promoted for their excellence, forget about integration. Promote these schools for their all round educational excellence and people will be queuing up to join, regardless of religion. As a parent that’s what I looked for. We’ve moved on.

Just one thing – I take issue with his comments on handwriting. Are we to give word processors to five-year-olds. I take it all your students were articulate and could read what they’d written (or typed). Were they at integrated schools? That’s a whole new ball game……

Ann Haller,

Edinburgh

