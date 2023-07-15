MÁLA POIST: Poisoning of White-tailed Sea Eagles environmental terrorism

THE recent poisoning of two White-tailed Sea Eagles in County Antrim is an act of environmental terrorism.

It behoves the statutory investigating authorities to purse this matter to a judicial conviction for the perpetrators of this avian murder.

Two sea eagles found poisoned on NI grouse moor. Ban the possession of dangerous pesticides in Northern Ireland - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/N1zAkcpMZR via @UKChange — Jean Cousens (@cousens_jean) July 9, 2023

Should it come to pass that a person or persons is convicted turns out to be a member of a national farming organisation, can we expect that they will be drummed out of the organisation and banned from applying for membership for life.

It was always going to be a struggle to bring conservation measures to fruition in the Northern Ireland countryside. There is an inherent animosity towards wildlife by elements of the farming community supported by the abusive live hunting community.

Ditch thick when it comes to understanding the role of wildlife in the countryside elements of the farming community respond by using weapons of the weak: gun, snare, hunting dog, slurry and poison.

On their shoulder is the grip of the local hunting community exploiting the situation in their pursuit of obtaining hunting permission.

It is clear that our wildlife and the countryside it lives in are under attack by a rural Taliban drawn from the farming and hunting communities.

Yours,

John Tierney

Campaigns Director

Association of Hunt Saboteurs

PO Box 4734

Dublin 1

This Oak was also the favourite spot for the Sea Eagle 🦅 filmed on its last visit to Norfolk before being poisoned in Dorset🤬 I was lucky enough to have it fly directly above me while being escorted by 5 Red Kites pic.twitter.com/nTtAatuurA — Russell ChalkStreamsInCrisis 🍃💚🍃 (@RussellB1ggs) June 20, 2023

