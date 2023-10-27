MÁLA POIST: Italian tours of Belfast is a great idea

TOURS: Michael has been taking Italians on tours showing them the history of the conflict in Belfast

WHAT an excellent idea of having Italian tours in Belfast! As an American I know how important tours of Belfast are – there is so much to learn and they are so enjoyable – sharing your history.

I was quite impressed with this story of Mr Philips and wish him much success. All of the ethnic groups that have moved into Belfast and other parts of the North of Ireland could also benefit using the same idea.

I have been to Belfast a few times and although there have been many unfortunate events to happen there, I have found it to be a most fascinating city, I love Belfast!

Sincerely,

Diane Byrnes

Pittsburgh PA

USA