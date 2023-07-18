MÁLA POIST: Pride has more in common with Black Lives Matter than the police

CHANGE: The PSNI will not take part in this year's Pride parade in Belfast in uniform Photo by Raphael Renter unsplash.com

AS a gay citizen I have always been opposed to armed cops marching on the Belfast Pride parade because they never publicly apologised to the LGBTQ community in the North of Ireland for their harassment or their regression towards the LGBTQ community.

Their refusal not to take part in this year's LGBTQ Pride Belfast parade in uniform comes as no big deal to many of us LGBTQ citizens as it proves their homophobia/transphobia has not gone away.

But as other Prides across the United States have refused over the last few years not to allow cops to march in Prides, due to their harassment of Black Lives Matter activists and the homophobia/transphobia, I think it’s a good thing the PSNI won’t be on Belfast Pride in uniform.

I also believe Pride has more in common with Black Lives Matter than they do with the police. Pride started as a riot in New York City against police regression. That riot started a spark that turned to a flame that started Prides throughout the world. How can we welcome the police to Pride anywhere when they use rubber bullets and gas against Pride marchers in Turkey and other parts of the world. Our solidarity should be with them and not with the cops as Pride is an international movement.

I would also rather see the Justice for the Noah Donohoe campaign on Pride rather than I would for anyone who covers-up justice.

Pride is a celebration of our very existence; it is also a remembrance of those we lost and it’s a protest for our liberation. That’s why we have Pride.

Seán Óg Garland,

Belfast 10

