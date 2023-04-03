MÁLA POIST: Questions over Noah Donohoe investigation

THE investigation into Noah Donohoe’s murder must be taken off the PSNI and placed in the hands of an independent police force. The PSNI have no intention of investigating what happened to Noah.

I must congratulate the women of the Noah Foundation on the work that they do. It hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially the giant poster on lower Kennedy Way.

Fiona Donohoe deserves justice and you will get justice. You will have your day in court.

All’s quiet on the Noah front at the minute but we’re still here. As the man said: “We haven’t gone away, you know.”

I went to the rally last August and was amazed at the turn-out. Three thousand plus is proof positive that Noah’s Army is growing by the month and is too big to be ignored. I, and thousands like me, will stand with you to the bitter end, Fiona.

It is not those who inflict the most but those who endure the most who will triumph in the end.

Joe McCloskey,

Belfast