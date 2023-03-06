MÁLA POIST: Should the Good Friday Agreement be celebrated?

I WAS a kid when the Good Friday Agreement was signed. I remember the super-hype around it and the TV ads were everywhere.

But for my generation and other generations what has it achieved? Okay, it may have eased or stopped armed conflict. But it hasn’t eased or stopped sectarianism. Belfast is a far more divided city than it was 25 years ago. Today we have a worst housing crisis than we did before the civil rights campaign in the 1960s. We have people on our city streets with needles hanging from their arms. We have a mental health crisis and every time we have an equality issue at Stormont the English government across the Irish Sea has to jump in and deal with it, as it seems Stormont can’t deliver.

The GFA has taken Articles 2&3, that gave Irish Nationalists a sense of belonging to an all-Ireland. And wasn’t the GFA renegotiated in 2005 at St Andrew's to bring the DUP on board. Today they are huffing with the TUV, blaming a protocol just because they don’t want to play second fiddle to Irish Nationalists in the Stormont administration.

25 years on I wonder will any one remember the name Ciarán Heffron, a 22-year-old Catholic student who was murdered in Crumlin after a loyalist anti-agreement protest in 1998.

The GFA has not delivered revolutionary progress, peace with justice, or the unity of Ireland and the Irish people. In fact it has delivered the opposite. Should that be celebrated?

Seán Óg Garland,

Belfast 10

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT