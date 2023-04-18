MÁLA POIST: Stop the dithering and let's have a unity poll

THE Free State jumping on the bandwagon of Irish unity is far to late as they left the Nationalist people of the North behind and undefended but undefeated from 1922.

As many thousands celebrated the Easter Rising last week North and South, it must never be forgotten that it was many Gaels from across the North that fought in the Rising followed by the War of Independence and even the Civil War. In the eyes of the Free State they are the forgotten patriots.

If the Free State was interested and serious about the North then how come their political parties never organised in the North on an all-Ireland basis? Children in education in the Free State learned of Ireland's proud history, learned its songs, learned its language but yet in Northern Irish state schools Irish history or songs play no part and the Irish language is less encouraged.

In some classrooms in the Free State the Proclamation of the Irish Republic is on display – the most important document in the world that promotes equality and liberty. But sadly not in Northern schools. Many Nationalist young people of my generation feel our identity didn’t exist and more so when the Good Friday Agreement removed Articles 2 & 3 that gave many hope of a belonging.

If the Free State is serious about the unity of Ireland that is long overdue then there should and must be an Ireland poll on unity – there was one on the GFA. Give all the people of Ireland a democratic say on the future of our nation and the prosperity of the nation. There must not be just a united Ireland but one based in the ideals of the 1916 Proclamation.

It’s time to stop dithering on this and act up and get it done. We deserve better, we deserve an Ireland of liberty, equality, fraternity and sisterhood and not one of wasted opportunity and pointless negotiations after negotiations.

Seán Óg Garland,

Beál Feírsté 10

