MÁLA POIST: Thanks to our readers from Concern Worldwide

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my thanks to readers of the Andersonstown News for their support in 2022, on behalf of Concern Worldwide.

Last year was a year few will forget – with more hunger, more displacement and more people in crisis around the world than ever before.

From conflict in Ukraine, to drought and food shortages in East Africa, and floods in Pakistan and Bangladesh, Concern teams were at work, responding to emergencies and battling to protect the advances achieved by vulnerable communities around the world.

That work in 25 countries reaching almost 40 million people was made possible thanks to our supporters in this part of the world. Their commitment and generosity during tough times at home continues to inspire and amaze.

Thank you,

Peter Anderson,

Local Director of Concern Worldwide

