MÁLA POIST: There can be no arguments against integrated education

RECENT comments on integrated education by Jude Collins and subsequently by your correspondent Ann Haller would be cause for outrage in anywhere but Northern Ireland. I look forward to an Andersonstown News editorial on the matter.

Both Collins and Haller are effectively supporting, advocating and extolling the virtues of an apartheid education system in the 21st century. Would such voices have been regarded as reasonable had they been equally supportive of racial segregation in apartheid South Africa and of educational and social segregation in the southern states of America in the Sixties?

That their remarks are accepted as legitimate opinion speaks volumes about the extent to which the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland view everything through green and orange glasses and the extent to which this divisive and sectarian claptrap is taken as the norm and subsequently goes unchallenged.

Both Sinn Féin and the DUP have been instrumental in sidelining the progression of integrated education, despite its promotion being specifically written into the Good Friday Agreement.

There can be no justifiable argument against the principle of integrated education. Children, regardless of religious belief, or none, should be educated together.

Opposition to it stems from entrenched attitudes, vested interests and a desire to copper-fasten division in this society. The physical violence may have abated but the mindsets which fuelled it are still active and influential.

It is an appalling indictment of our society, and of our political processes that, 40 years after the opening of Northern Ireland’s first integrated school and 25 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, only seven per cent of our pupils are taught in an integrated setting and that we continue to maintain separate teacher training colleges, something Jude Collins and Ann Haller presumably would also support.

Why don’t they just come out with it and say that they support a segregated, divided and apartheid education system and society? Maybe, if they had gone to an integrated school they wouldn’t need to.

Sincerely,

Ursula Meighan

Workers' Party

6 Springfield Road

Belfast

BT12 7AG

