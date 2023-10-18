MÁLA POIST: There is a difference between Hamas and Palestine

AS a member of Gays for Palestine, now LGBTQ for Palestine, we support Palestine because it’s a humanity issue and we oppose apartheid.

Because we defend the right of the Palestinian people to resist does not mean we support the actions or policies of Hamas. There is a bigger picture when it comes to Palestine and that picture is clear because western white straight leaders and business leaders defend Israel then others follow without questioning.

The apartheid and the brutal regression towards the Palestinian people is inhumane.

It is fascism and it is wrong. I have been a campaigner for the freedom of Palestine for many years and I fully support an independent Palestinian state. People need to realise it is not anti-Semitic to oppose Zionism. I know many Jewish people who are opposed to and sickened by what is being done by Israel.

In the North of Ireland some from unionist political backgrounds see themselves as the lost people of Israel so it not surprising to many that the likes of the DUP will defend the inhumanity of the right-wing state Israel towards Palestine but I also understand many Irish Protestant people are opposed to what Israel is doing to Palestine.

Palestinian people have the right to defend their homes, land and people. Israel is an aggressor using inhumanity and apartheid and engaging in war crimes and this is something Irish people know of only to well.

Seán Óg Garland,

LGBTQ for Palestine Beál Feírsté

