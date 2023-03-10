MÁLA POIST: Ladies GAA and transgender debate

THERE is an outrageous falsehood being peddled by an idelogical section of society.

They believe that the world should be universally fair and that they can legislate to change the realities of being human to fit this philosophy.

The transgender issue is a glaring case in point. Their view is that a trans or biologically fully intact male can be a woman and integrated into the female population without consequence.

Sport has been one obvious arena where this belief has proven to be both unfair and even dangerous.

A recent and intimately Irish example of this drive towards the denial of two sexes was the decision of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association to permit males to play on the same field as women and girls.

Science and the evidence of our eyes tell us that men are larger, stronger and more aggressive than women, even in circumstances where a man has taken inhibitors to lower testosterone levels. Men will still carry the denser bone and muscle developed at puberty.

These facts were ignored in other sports such as swimming and cycling only for once mediocre sportsmen to become unbeatable in female competitions after they partly physically, but not biologically, transitioned into women.

Today on the show, we looked at the LGFA decision on transgender participation, the emphatic result of our poll, and impassioned viewer feedback https://t.co/RRz4BjLmgg — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) February 20, 2023

The backlash forced the sporting bodies to reverse this stance. Surely the board of the LGFA would know this and the question has to be asked: why put the sport through all this upheaval knowing the probable result.

A single biological male can be enough to change the result of a match. This would leave otherwise talented women and girls on the sidelines since coaches are going to choose the strongest team. How demoralising would that be for those women left out after years of training. Even in accidental collisions the female player will come off significantly worse where a male is involved.

The LGFA must reconsider and make a decision based on facts – there is plenty of evidence to suggest that this proposal is deeply flawed and should not be introduced.

There are fully trans women whose feelings need to be considered and allowed to live lives as close to those of biological females as they can get. They should get every assistance in this.

Where the lines must be drawn are in situations where the reality of biological sex is denied by ideology. Trans women should be protected but the overwhelming majority of women who are adult females must be given priority.

To some this will seem unfair but to maintain a falsehood would be so much more hurtful and unfair in the end.

Gerard Herdman,

Aontú,

West Belfast