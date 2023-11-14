Man (20) to stand trial accused of starting Old Cathedral Building fire

BLAZE: The fire at the Old Cathedral Building last October

A 20-year-old man is to stand trial accused of starting a fire that devastated a listed building in the Cathedral Quarter.

Around £3 million of damage was caused to the Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street in the early hours of October 3 last year. The building was home to a number of small creative businesses and studios.

Patrick Gough (20), previously of Victoria Street in Belfast, faces a charge of arson being reckless whether lives of staff or members of the public would be endangered.

He is further accused of carrying out a burglary at a nearby restaurant on the same date, where three bottles of alcohol and a till were stolen, and possessing a small quantity of cannabis. Gough appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry hearing on Tuesday.

He confirmed that he understood the allegations but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

His barrister, Sean Doherty, told the court: “The defendant denies the offences, but accepts there is a prima facie case (to answer).”

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Ted Magill confirmed: “(Gough) is returned for trial at the Crown Court.”

The accused remains in custody and will appear again for his arraignment on a future date to be fixed.