Man (37) arrested in connection with the murder of Kevin Conway

MURDER: Kevin Conway was gunned down last Tuesday evening in his home in Rossnareen Park

A MAN has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway.

The 37-year-old has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for further questioning.

Mr Conway, who was 26-years-old, was murdered at his home in Rossnareen Park in the Shaws Road area of West Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kevin’s murder.

The reward is payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers. Contact www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call the charity’s 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, detectives can be contacted on 101; while information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk