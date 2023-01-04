Man appears in court accused of Ballysillan ATM explosion

INCIDENT: The scene on the Ballysillan Road after the ATM explosion last March

A MAN has appeared in court accused of causing an explosion as part of a bid to raid a cash machine in North Belfast.

Roberto Balogh (21) of the Crumlin Road was charged by detectives investigating the attack on a Danske Bank ATM in the Ballysillan Road area.

On March 1 last year, police discovered a detonated improvised device and extensive damage at the scene following reports of a loud bang.

Balogh is charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or seriously injure property, and destroying an ATM.

He faces further counts of attempting to steal money belonging to Danske Bank and possessing an explosive device with intent.

During a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the accused spoke only to confirm that he understood the allegations against him. A PSNI officer said she could connect him to the changes, but no further details about the incident were disclosed.

With prosecutors seeking more time to prepare their case, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer agreed to a four week adjournment.

Balogh was released on continuing bail and is expected to appear in court again on January 31.