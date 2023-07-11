Man arrested after brandishing knife in the Park Centre

ARREST: The 37-year-old man was arrested in the Park Centre on Tuesday afternoon

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after an incident in West Belfast this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at around 2.15pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Park Centre on Donegall Road.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report today, Tuesday July 11, around 2.15pm that a man, carrying a knife was in a shopping centre.

"Two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.

"The 37-year-old man remains in custody.

"Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1025 11/07/23.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form here.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here."