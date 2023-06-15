Man arrested during Whiterock burglary

ARREST: The man was arrested after police arrived at a report of an attempted burglary in Whiterock Parade

POLICE called to a report of an attempted burglary on Whiterock Parade have apprehended a 30 year old man at the scene.

The 30-year-old man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Thursday.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Róisín Brown said: “We received a report at 11.30pm on Wednesday June 13th that a man had broken into the property.

"Officers quickly arrived at the scene where they detained and arrested one male on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody at this time.

"Burglary is a very personal crime. Everyone should feel that their home is a safe place. Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with information to please speak to us via 101 or by reporting online.”