Man arrested for assault on Botanic Avenue bites officer

A MAN has been arrested for assaulting three police officers – biting one –on Botanic Avenue on Thursday night.

At 11.40pm, officers responding to an altercation on Botanic Avenue arrested the suspect for common assault and whilst being detained the man bit one of the officers and assaulted the other two and was further charged with those assaults.

PSNI Inspector Bell said: "Police attended the scene of an altercation in the Botanic Avenue area at around 11.40pm on Thursday 6th July.

"A 30-year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault and disorderly behaviour. While he was being arrested, the man bit a police officer and assaulted another two and was further arrested for assault on police. The officers sustained minor injuries.

"The man remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing."

Inspector Bell said all assaults and attacks on police officers are totally unacceptable:

“Our officers are working night and day to protect the public and the communities that they serve. Assaults should not be tolerated in any instance but they will not deter our officers from continuing their work every day to keep people safe.”