Man arrested in connection with South Belfast race hate crimes

HATE CRIME: A man has been arrested in connection with the racist attack on the Family Market on Donegall Road

A 56-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in South Belfast in connection with a spate of race hate crimes in Donegall Road.

The arrest was made in connection with the recent arson attack on the 'Family Market' grocers, which was set on fire in a deliberate and racially motivated attack in September.

Located on the Donegall Road the business sold Mediterranean and Asian groceries as well as meat, fruit and vegetables. The arson attack was the fourth such attack on the premises which had previously been daubed in racist graffiti.

Following the arrest, Local Policing lead for South and East Belfast Superintendent Finola Dornan said: "Following a number of months of police investigations into hate crime related incidents against a local business owner in the Sandy Row area, officers arrested a 56-year-old man in South Belfast yesterday, Saturday 11 November.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson, following reports of arson on 10 and 11 April, in which the shutters of a shop were set alight. Officers attended and thankfully there were no reports of any injuries but damage was caused to the building.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of threats to damage property, one count of threats to kill, harassment and intimidation, following a number of reports between April and November of this year.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

BLAZE: Officers investigating the arson attack in September

Superintendent Dornan continued: "This arrest follows months of investigation and officers following up on a number of lines of enquiry. We hope this arrest highlights how seriously we take reports of race related hate crimes and we are committed to bringing offenders to justice and supporting victims.

"Hate crime hurts communities on many levels. Racially motivated hate crime continues to be a priority issue for local police in South Belfast.

"We are working closely with the local community and partner agencies, and we are grateful for their support as we work together to tackle issues which underlie hate crime and to find sustainable solutions."

The man has been released on bail pending further inquiries.