Man assaulted during attempted early morning burglary in the New Lodge

HOME ENTERED: The Pinkerton Walk area of the New Lodge

A MAN has sustained injuries during an attempted burglary in the New Lodge on Wednesday morning.

Detectives in North Belfast are appealing for information after men entered a house in the early hours of this morning armed with a knife.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "We received a report shortly before 2am that a number of men forced their way into a house in the Pinkerton Walk area.

"One of the men then pulled out a knife and waved it at the male occupant of the house, who sustained minor injuries to his hand. A second man then assaulted the occupant, punching him in the face.

"The men then made off in the direction of New Lodge.

"One of the men was described as being 6 ft with dark hair and wearing a dark coloured jacket. The second man was described as being 5 ft 6, with dark hair and wearing a blue hoody."

Detective Sergeant McCartan continued: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 103 of 03/05/23."