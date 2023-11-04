Man assaulted on the Springfield Road

A 44-year-old man has been arrested following an assault in West Belfast last night.

Police are appealing for information following the attack on Friday in which a man received several injuries.

Detective Inspector Foley said: “At approximately 6pm we received a report that a man had been assaulted by an unknown man in what appears to be an unprovoked attack on the Springfield Road.

“The victim sustained injuries to his ear and body before being threatened with a knife.

“Officers attended and a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and threats to kill. He remains in custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1332 of 03/11/23.

"Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.