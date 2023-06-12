Driver attacked and robbed in Twinbrook after going to the aid of man in staged crash

A MAN who went to the aid of someone he believed to be injured was attacked and robbed in Twinbrook on Friday afternoon.

The man who was driving on to the Summerhill Road from Creightons Road at approximately 4.40pm saw a man who was lying in the middle of the road beside an electric scooter.

Believing the man to be injured, the driver of the vehicle pulled over to check if he was okay. However, as he approached what he believed to be an injured man, he heard a noise and turned to see a second man inside his vehicle, before getting out and running off. The driver was then attacked by the man on the ground from behind.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh of the PSNI said: "The victim had attempted to return to his vehicle, however, the man who had been lying on the ground grabbed him by the neck and pulled him back. The victim was then attacked by the suspect who used a Stanley knife type object. The victim suffered superficial cuts to his stomach, right arm and right leg.

“Both suspects are described as around 18-years-old, approximately 5ft 10’ in height and of medium build and ran off toward Twinbrook. When the victim managed to get back to his vehicle, he discovered that a large sum of money had been taken and his mobile phone.”

Detective Sergeant McVeagh described the incident as “callous and disturbing” and is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“The victim went to the aid of someone he thought had been injured and was attacked for his efforts. This was a terrifying experience, and our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Summerhill Road area around 4.40pm or who noticed anything suspicious to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1587 09/06/23.”