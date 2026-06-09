A MAN has been charged to court following a a knife attack in North Belfast on Monday night.

The incident happened in the Kinnaird Avenue area shortly after 10.30pm.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, is in hospital where his condition is described as serious. The attack has left the man with significant injuries to his eyes, face, neck and back.

A 30 year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an article with blade or point in a public place and threats to kill. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a number of road closures and protests are taking place in Belfast.

In North Belfast, crowds have gathered at Twaddell Avenue/Ardoyne shops.

On the Newtownards Road a Glider has been set ablaze. Several properties and vehicles have also been set on fire in different parts of Belfast. There have also been reports of masked men stopping cars in a number of areas and checking the occupants of vehicles.

Fire appliance turned back on Clifton Street. pic.twitter.com/U5CT05qNzI — Squinter (@squinteratn) June 9, 2026

In a statement, Translink said: “We utterly condemn this attack on our Glider service.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority and all bus and train services are suspended for the rest of tonight in the interests of safety.

“We are liaising closely with the PSNI and will continue to follow their guidance.

“We intend to resume services as normal tomorrow morning. Passengers are advised to check Translink’s socials for up to date travel information.”

Other protests have been reported at Cloughfern in Newtownabbey, Yorkgate and Malone Road close to the Taughmonagh estate.

North Belfast MP John Finucane hit out at those behind the violence, branding the scenes as "shameful".

“Family homes and businesses attacked, cars and buses burned out, and parts of our community in flames," he said.

Road blocked earlier this evening at Ardoyne shops

“The disgust and revulsion at the horrific attempted murder is understandable. However, no one has the right to spread fear, terrorise innocent families, or bring lawless disorder onto our streets.

“These actions which are intended to whip up fear, division and tension are completely unacceptable. Our focus must remain on supporting the victim, standing with his family and ensuring the perpetrator is brought to justice.”

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Sporadic pockets of disorder have broken out in a number of locations across Northern Ireland this evening, including incidents in which a number of vehicles have been set on fire.

"We are urging everyone to remain calm, act responsibly, and avoid any activity that could place themselves or others at risk. Officers are on the ground, working alongside partner agencies, responding to incidents as they arise and helping to keep people safe.

“We are again appealing for calm and ask all voices of influence within local communities to encourage peaceful protest and discourage any involvement in violence or disorder.”

Balls on the Falls just now. Westlink partially blocked by fire on Village side, which is now deserted. Youths on Falls side smashing traffic lights and bricking vehicles, including Fire Service car and car transporter with full load of new vehicles. pic.twitter.com/jt1afb6w9f — Squinter (@squinteratn) June 9, 2026

This evening Justice Minister Naomi Long said those who are taking part in disturbances are "weaponising the genuine hurt, concern and anger that people are feeling for their own misguided purposes".

“There is no place for masked thugs to take to the streets and threaten, intimidate, disrupt and cause wanton damage – it is simply disingenuous to claim this is being carried out for the good of Northern Ireland.

“I would appeal once again to communities not to allow themselves to be used and abused in this manner."

She added: “While I recognise and understand the concerns following on from the attack in north Belfast, hate cannot be allowed to win.”