Man charged after West Belfast UDA drugs bust

DRUGS: Suspected cocaine and cash were found during a search of a property in the Shankill linked to the West Belfast UDA

A 45-year-old man is to appear in court today, Monday, after being charged with possession of drugs linked to the West Belfast UDA, following two recent drugs busts.

The man was arrested on 9 December by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

A property on the Shankill was searched and the man was charged with possession of Class A controlled drugs and possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.

The man was further charged with drugs related offences following an earlier search at a property in the Crimea Close area of North Belfast on 28 September in which a quantity of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of £4,000 was seized along with assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Officers carried out a search at a property in the Shankill Road area of North Belfast as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA. A number of items have been seized including a vehicle and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs during the proactive policing operation and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continue to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.

"I would ask anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”