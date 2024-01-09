Man handed life sentence after pleading guilty to murder of mum-of-four Caoimhe Morgan

A MAN has been handed a life sentence after he admitted murdering North Belfast mum-of-four Caoimhe Morgan.

The 30-year-old was discovered in her Harcourt Drive home in Ardoyne in December 2021.

Taylor George McIlvenna (32) from Highvale Gardens was charged with her murder and has previously denied the charge.

However, during a hearing on Monday at Belfast Crown Court, his barrister asked that McIlvenna be re-arraigned – and when the murder charge was put to him, he replied “guilty".

After admitting the charge, the Judge handed McIlvenna a life sentence and said he would imposed the tariff – the minimum term McIlvenna will serve in prison before he is considered eligible for release – at a later date.

Two additional charges of child cruelty on December 18, 2021 were left on the books and were not proceeded with by the Crown.

McIlvenna was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced when a date has been fixed for the tariff hearing.