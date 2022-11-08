Man hospitalised following Twinbrook aggravated burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary which occurred in the Chestnut Park area of Twinbrook on Monday 7 November.

A man in his 20s who was in the property at the time was taken to hospital after being assaulted with what police believe to be a hurl.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after 8:35pm, it was reported that a number of men forced their way into a house in the area. One man in his 20s who was inside the property was assaulted by the men, who are believed to have used a hurl during the assault. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, including lacerations to his head and a suspected fractured hand.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2046 07/11/22.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”