Man in his 30s arrested after car crashes into barrier in Dunmurry

A man in his 30s has been arrested following a one vehicle road traffic collision in Dunmurry.

At approximately 1:30am on Monday morning, a Volkswagen Passat car crashed into a barrier at the roundabout on McKinstry Road.

A police spokesperson said: “The male driver and a male passenger were reported to have made off but acting upon information received, the suspected driver of the car, a man aged 31, was arrested a short time later, on suspicion of a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol, and taken into custody where he remains this morning."

Police have confirmed that a 62-year-old man was also arrested in the early hours on Monday morning.

“At around 3am, whilst conducting traffic management at the scene of the collision, officers detected and arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol. He also remains in custody at this time.”