Man in his sixties badly beaten in his home by three masked men

APPEAL: 60-year-old was attacked in his home

POLICE are investigating a violent assault in the Manor Close area of North Belfast on Thursday night, in which a man was badly beaten.



Three masked men forced their way into the house before attacking a man in his sixties before damaging the downstairs of the property.



Detective Sergeant Young said: “We received a report shortly before 10pm on Thursday night, 23rd March that three masked men forced their way into a house in the Manor Close area.



“They punched a man in his sixties to the head and mouth before causing some damage to the downstairs of the property. When a younger man aged in his 20s came downstairs, they began attacking him. Grabbing him in a chokehold and punching him while making threats to kill.



“They made various demands for items but left without taking anything.”



Detective Sergeant Young added: “This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of this property and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances and detain those responsible.”



Police have also appealed for anyone who was in the wider Cliftonville and Antrim Road areas, who saw anything suspicious, to call detectives on 101.

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free forever Donate

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT