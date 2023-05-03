Man left seriously injured after altercation near Waterworks

INCIDENT: Police at the Waterworks area in North Belfast yesterday

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a serious assault in North Belfast yesterday afternoon.

A large number of police attended the incident near the Waterworks on Tuesday.

Sergeant Lyttle said: “Officers responded to the report, which was received just after 12.40pm. At this stage, we believe an altercation occurred outside houses in the vicinity of Brucevale Park.

"As a result of this, a man has sustained serious injuries."

Police say they are at an early stage of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service confirmed that one man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12:35 on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 following reports of an incident in the Brucevale Park Area, Belfast.

NIAS despatched two Emergency Ambulances, an Ambulance Officer and an Advanced Paramedic to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."

The PSNI is appealing to "anyone who was in the area and saw anything or who may have CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 885 02/05/23".

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org